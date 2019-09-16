Rotherham United: Latest on Jamie Lindsay ahead of Sunderland trip

Jamie Lindsay

Lindsay was taken off during Saturday's 6-1 thumping of Bolton after taking a knock, but his substitution was just a precaution and boss Paul Warne is expecting him to be fit for the Stadium of Light clash.

The summer signing, who arrived from Ross County for an undisclosed fee, has impressed on his last two outings, so will be desperate not to lose his place in the side.

Lindsay came off along with Carlton Morris and Jake Hastie and Warne expects all three to be fit.

"Jamie got a bang on his ankle," Warne said. "We were just saving legs for Tuesday night really with the other two.

"Without wanting to sound 'big time', I felt we were in control of the game. All my subs can play. It wasn't like I was weakening the team."

Defender Adam Thompson will not be involved, however, after he has been ruled out for a month with a leg injury.

The centre-half, who arrived from crisis club Bury in August is still yet to make his debut and will be waiting for some time yet after suffering the injury in training.

“Thommo is out for four weeks," Warne added.

"His ligament has come away from his bone in his leg. It doesn't need surgery, which is good news.

“The injury is a blow. Thommo has been good in training. With all the games coming up, there's no doubt I'm going to use everyone."

Kyle Vassell will not be fit for the trip up the A1 as he nears the end of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, the same problem which will keep Chiedozie Ogbene out.

Trevor Clarke is also in the treatment room with a knee problem, but Billy Jones will be hoping to feature against the club he used to play for.

Warne came on as a late substitute the last time Rotherham played at Sunderland, 14 years ago in the 2004-05 Championship campaign, where the Millers were on a slide towards relegation.