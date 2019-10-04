Rotherham United: Julien Lamy could make Millers debut this weekend

Paul Warne

Lamy is likely to be on the bench as high-flying Coventry visit the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, having yet to feature for the first team following his summer arrival.

The 19-year-old, who suffered a bad leg injury in the opening pre-season game of the summer, has been an unused sub in recent weeks.

Warne said earlier this week that he will decide when the time is right to unleash him and after an impressive spell of training and a run-out for the reserves, it could be against the Sky Blues.

“He's had a good couple of weeks,” the boss said. “If the opportunity arises on Saturday to put him on, I'll have a lot more confidence in making that decision.

“If he trains well over the next two days, he might be able to play a part off the bench.”

The Frenchman is likely to be involved from the off in the Millers' midweek leasing.com Trophy tie against Doncaster.

“I've always marked that as one where he can play,” Warne said.

“The ressies game was important for him. We'd been trying to get him to play one earlier but had been hit by the weather. He had to sharpen his match-fitness.

“Hammy (coach Matt Hamshaw) has being doing a lot of work with him individually. We needed a game to get him up to speed because he’s just come through a bad injury. Some days he didn’t look that confident in himself. He’s taken on all the information we have given him, which is vital. He now looks more selectable.”

Lamy has endured a tough introduction to life in England following his early injury, not helped by the fact there are no French speakers in the Millers camp.

“His pace and athleticism could be crucial to us,” Warne added. “But it’s no use having a speedboat with no driver. He also has to do what we want him to do without the ball. We can’t carry anyone. Everyone has to have a work ethic.

“None of our staff are fluent in French so I’m not sure the message has always got through to him. We’re trying to incorporate him. People forget he’s a young lad who speaks a different language. It takes a long time to settle down and feel part of it.