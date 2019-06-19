Rotherham United: Jon Taylor reveals reason behind decision to leave Millers

Ben Watson slides in to dispossess Jon Taylor

The club's record signing has turned his back on the Millers after rejecting a new deal to stay this summer.

He leaves after three years and 119 appearances following his move from Peterborough in 2016.

Over 30 of those were off the bench, though, and boss Paul Warne's tendency to chop and change his wingers was a source of frustration for the 26-year-old, who hopes to find himself a second-tier club.

“Hopefully, I can stay in the Championship,” Taylor said. “I think I have more to give in that division.

“In the Championship with Rotherham I was always in and out of the team.

“I'd do well for a few games and then I'd get taken out of the team. That wasn't good for my confidence.

“I know the gaffer made a big thing about liking to rotate his wingers but, for me, it was hard because I'd see players in other positions getting a run of games.

“I love my football and just want to play all the time.

“The gaffer knew how much coming out of the team hurt me. Sometimes the reason was because I'd worked so hard in the previous game. But I work that hard because I can. I never felt I needed a rest.”

Taylor cost around £400,000 from Posh, brought to the club by Alan Stubbs before the disastrous 2016/17 campaign.

Few will argue that the Millers ever got full value for that money, as although his pace and energy were a constant threat, the end product was often not there.

Although they had their differences over team selection, Taylor and Warne had a good relationship and the former thanks his manager for making him a better player.

“We got on really well,” he added. “When he first took over, he said he wanted to improve me.