Rotherham United: Joe Newell heads to Scotland after leaving Millers

Joe Newell

The 26-year-old announced last week that he would be leaving the Millers after four years, saying his decision to reject the chance to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium was not one he took lightly.

The winger appeared set to join South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers, but had his head turned by the chance to move to the Scottish capital and play for former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom.

He has signed a two-year deal at Easter Road and is excited by what Heckingbottom had to say.

“It’s a big decision for me to come up here and leave home but I’m really happy,” he said.

“I came up in May for a look and the first impressions were really good. I’d obviously heard about the city and how big the club is.

“The training ground and stadium were good, then I spoke to the manager and that was probably the most impressive thing, to be honest.

“It was just the way he highlighted how he wants us to play, how he sees his team and the club progressing, his ambitions and how I fit into that.

“It got me straight away. It was really exciting.”

Heckingbottom knows Newell from their time together in English football and believes he can be a star in the Scottish league.

“Joe had several other options so I am delighted that he chose to join us,” he said.

“It is exciting that we can attract players who believe in what we hope to do.

"We’re excited to get Joe over the line. He’s coming in having played a lot of games at a good level in the English Championship last season and is a threat either out wide or inside.

“Joe can carry the ball up the park and I think he’ll link up well with our other attacking players."