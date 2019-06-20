Rotherham United: Jerry Yates departs on loan

Jerry Yates

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks, is entering the final year of his contract, and his move to the League Two club could spell the end of his Millers career.

Yates' time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium has never really taken off and he has made just 51 appearances since his debut in 2015.

Almost 30 of those have been off the bench and he has managed to find the net only four times during that period.

He expressed a desire to play games and heads to join Richie Wellens' Swindon side, though the Millers could recall him in January, as they did with his loan move to Carlisle last term.

“It is a great opportunity for Jerry,” firs-team coach Matt Hamshaw said.

“He enjoyed a spell at Carlisle last season, and having known Jerry for a long time, I know he found it hard to come back and be a bit-part player again.

“It works for both parties. We want him now to build some experience, get some goals and then we'll see what the situation is in January.

“We have signed Carlton Morris and we have some good options already at the club. “There may well be others coming in up top, so we'll have a strong strike force for next season. In that respect, I think it makes sense for Jerry to go out and get some experience and we wish him all the best.

“There were a few clubs who were keen on him. We left the decision to Jerry but we're happy he's chosen Swindon. The gaffer knows Richie Wellens really well, so we can be sure Jerry will be well looked after. It is a good move all round.”

The Millers will begin their quest for an instant return to the Championship with an opener at AFC Wimbledon.

Warne's side, who were relegated last season, begin their League One campaign with a trip to London on August 3.

Their first home game will see a reunion with former skipper Lee Frecklington, whose Lincoln team come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on August 10.