Rotherham United: 'It's not a hard place to sell' - Paul Warne on League One recruitment

The Millers are back in the third tier following relegation from the Championship last season and they have brought in six summer signings, with more to come.

They splashed a club-record fee on striker Freddie Ladapo and beat off several other sides for the loan signing of Newcastle's Dan Barlaser.

That is at complete odds with life in the Championship where the Millers were often in a financial competition with other clubs that they had no chance of winning.

But Warne knows they have much better pulling power at this level.

“I do find it a lot easier,” he admitted. “It is still a bit chaotic, there are still agents and players expecting a lot.

“Once the big lads start spending it always filters down.

“When I speak to players in this league, I think most probably think that we will be a team competing a the top of the table, a good place to play, great guys, hilarious in fact.

“Over recent years we have had great success in kicking people's careers off so it isn't a hard place to sell at the minute.

“Our reputation is really good and hopefully you will see that with who we bring in.”

The six new faces in the camp are currently being put through their paces in a week-long training camp in the German hills.

It is a move away from the Austrian Alps of the last two years and as well endless running drills, the players will be subjected to something else – a musical performance by the staff.

“We are going to have to change it a little bit, we will throw some curveballs in,” Warne added.

“But the good thing is we are in the middle of nowhere, they have got nothing to do but listen to us.

“They will be that tired that they have no choice but to listen.

“This year we will have 50 per cent new players so I can bring out some old jokes.

“I want to do the Greatest Showman production for the players by the staff, we will do something like that.