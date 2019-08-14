Rotherham United: Injury blow for Millers ahead of Burton Albion trip

Millers Carlton Morris beats Christian Fuchs - Pic Steve Ellis

The Norwich loanee suffered a head injury during the Carabao Cup win at Shrewsbury in the only sour point of a fine evening where the Millers won 4-0.

They were already 2-0 up by the time Morris clashed heads with Luke Waterfall in the sixth minute thanks to goals from Matt Crooks and Kyle Vassell, with Freddie Ladapo and Richard Wood adding further strike.

“I joked with Carlton that it was the best three minutes I've seen from a striker all season but he was excellent and unfortunately got a head injury and had to come off,” Warne said.

“His bravery got us the second goal and I think all of our good play really came from our front three pressing.

“I think Carlton is all right. He was like a baby calf when he came off. He didn't know what the score was when I asked him.

“I'm not sure whether he'll be available for Saturday with the protocol now which is unfortunate and I know it is only three minutes but he looked really lively.”

The victory earned the Millers a second-round tie with either Bury or Sheffield Wednesday, putting them further at the hands of the EFL.

The stricken Shakers are yet to play this season after their first four games, including the cup tie against the Owls, were suspended after they failed to provide evidence of their plans to pay creditors.

Saturday's game against Gillingham was the latest to be called off and the fate of next Tuesday's League One visit to the AESSEAL New York Stadium will be decided on Thursday.

The governing body have imposed a final deadline of August 23 for them to clarify their plans, with the threat of being expelled if they fail.

All of this leaves the date of the Millers' second-round tie still up in the air. If Bury are expelled then they would almost certainly play Wednesday as scheduled during the week commencing August 26.

However, if the Shakers do get their house in order, their first-round match with the Owls will be contested, presumably during the week where the other second-round ties are being played.