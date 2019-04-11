Rotherham United boss Paul Warne saw his side concede two goals in five minutes against Aston Villa, but says it was Tyrone Mings' red card that changed the game.

The Millers put in their best 45-minute performance for some time against in-form Villa on Wednesday night and led through Will Vaulks' penalty nine minutes before the break – which earned Mings an early bath.

Dean Smith's side were on the ropes as the Millers outplayed them, but were able to turn the game around in the opening five minutes of the second half as Jonathan Kodjia and Jack Grealish scored the goals that gave them a seventh successive win.

Winning 1-0 and with the opposition having to play the best part of an hour with 10 men would have left the Millers confident of going on to win, but Villa, helped by the extraordinary quality of John McGinn and Grealish, were able to lead the comeback.

“I thought we were outstanding in the first half and as stupid as this may sound, them going down to 10 men I wasn't best pleased with,” Warne said. “But the first 10 minutes of the second half have swung the game in Villa's favour and we just weren't good enough on the night.

“I take great pride in the first-half performance against the in form in the division. I thought we were really good. Over the course of the game I thought we were deserving of a point possibly, but I am biased.

“When they went down to 10 men the game became a little bit random, and during the randomness their quality came through. If we had got a goal late on and if we had come in with a 2-2, I don't think Dean Smith would have too many complaints.”

On a typically dramatic night at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, three penalties were awarded, with Tammy Abraham missing the first and then Vaulks and Kodjia despatching theirs.

Warne had no complaints with either of the penalties his side conceded, but thought they could have been awarded a second spot-kick after Grealish appeared to handle.

“I thought we could have had another one,” Warne said.

“I want to see it back before I say too much, but at the time I did think it was a penalty, but then I would because I want it.”