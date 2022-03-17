Rotherham United hoping to benefit from some breathing space

The Millers have seen next weekend’s game with Sunderland called off due to international call-ups and that will give them a welcome breather.

Warne’s side have had a rocky patch over the last few weeks in terms of performances, though they still sit seven points clear in the automatic promotion places.

Warne says the break, which does create a hectic April, will allow crucial work on the training ground ahead of a crucial run-in.

“The April schedule is pretty brutal but not particularly worse than the one in February and March. I think we're hardened to it,” he said.

“The break has its pluses and minuses. I think it could work in our favour.

“The lads can have a few days off this weekend and get away from our voices for a bit but then we can train them hard and with a real purpose.

“We haven't been able to do that for the last two months because of all the matches. “We've just ticked along doing tactical stuff. We need to get some physicality back into it. “An international break isn't the worst, put it that way.”

The Millers’ following League One game at Portsmouth has also been called off owing to the Papa John’s Trophy final on the same weekend.

“That and the Papa John's Trophy final just intensifies our league run-in

“After the final, we might be only a week away from having a couple of strikers back in the training group.”

The Millers play Shrewsbury on Saturday and are hoping to have Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone fit and available.