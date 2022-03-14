Rotherham United hopeful Shane Ferguson will make Lincoln City clash

Rotherham United expect Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson to be fit for the visit of Lincoln.

Ferguson came off during the second half in the 0-0 draw at Wycombe on Saturday after feeling a muscle tighten up, but he is fine to face the Imps.

The left wing-back has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the forthcoming international break so will be keen to prove his fitness.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay will not be fit as he continues to struggle with a shoulder injury.

He was involved in training on Monday, but just as a ‘floater’ and will not be under consideration against the Imps.

Boss Warne says there are no fresh injuries, leaving Will Grigg and Freddie Ladapo out on the sidelines.

"We're good. I don't think I have any injury issues, or any more from the weekend,” Warne said.

"I think Jamie Lindsay might be involved in training today, just as a floater, so I don't think he's ready for inclusion in the squad on Tuesday night but apart from that, we're all good I think."

The visit of the Imps is a big chance for the Millers to regain control of their promotion chances.

It is their game in hand over third-placed MK Dons, which if they win they will move seven points clear of.

They have been off the boil for a number of weeks, but have still managed to pick up points, with Warne hailing his side’s character.

“I obviously recruit certain types of player and we treat them in a certain way.” he said.

"There's a real good respect value between the players and the staff.

"The lads understand - because I remind them all the time - who they're playing for and that it is for their loved ones as much as themselves.

"They have a real togetherness and determination to get results.

"You can always control your effort levels and your aggression, but you can't always control your performance.