Rotherham United hope to step up summer recruitment

The Millers' squad is need of major surgery following the club's relegation to League One, but so far there have been significantly more outgoings than incomings.

Only loan striker Carlton Morris and midfielder Shaun MacDonald have arrived through the door at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with plenty going in the other direction.

As well as the release of three senior players, Jon Taylor and Ryan Williams have rejected new deals, Joe Newell has joined Hibernian and loanees Marek Rodak, Richie Towell and Zak Vyner are no longer around.

Doubts remain over the future of Anthony Forde, with his hesitancy to sign a new contract suggesting he might also leave, while midfielder Will Vaulks' potential move to Cardiff could go through this week.

That will could leave boss Paul Warne with just 16 senior players reporting back on Thursday, with one of those also likely to leave the club in the shape of Ben Purrington, while Jamie Proctor is still recovering from hip surgery.

Warne has always said he wants the majority of his squad in place for when they leave for their pre-season tour to Germany and if that is to be the case it will take a flurry of activity before their July 8 departure.

The message coming out of the club more recently is one calling for patience as the Millers do battle in a competitive market.

It is much more likely now that the squad begins to take shape during the run of domestic friendlies towards the end of July.

That is not ideal for Warne, who wanted to put his new group through their paces and build morale on the trip to Europe.

The club have now been able to finalise plans for their time on the continent, with a second friendly being played behind closed doors.

They were hoping to be able to play two open friendlies, but will now only make their game with Bundesliga 2 outfit 1. FC Magdeburg on July 14.