Rotherham United holding out for answer on defensive target

Paul Warne

The Millers have made cash bids for three targets, but are down to their last one after the other two proved two expensive.

They are believed to be Curtis Tilt of Blackpool and Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta, while the identity of the third is still under wraps.

Warne is hopeful of getting his man, but has been asked to wait several days before he will find out.

“We have had bids in that obviously haven't been accepted otherwise I'd be talking about the player I have just brought in,” he said.

“On two of them we have gone to our limit on what we think they are worth, on the other one they have asked us to leave it with them because they are hoping to get someone else in before.

“It's a decent bid, they haven't rejected it, the feedback we have had is, 'Just leave it with us for a few days', so hopefully something might come of that.

“We definitely need cover at the back, ideally someone who can play more than one position. We're no closer it is like a waiting game.”

The Millers suffered more frustration earlier in the week when new signing Trevor Clarke picked up an injury before his arrival was even officially announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back, who joined from Shamrock Rovers, suffered a knee injury in a behind-closed-doors game against Newcastle Under-23s, which saw him end up in hospital.

The initial prognosis is not as bad as first feared, though he could still be out for six weeks.

“It's the first time he is walking limp free, he has had a serious knee injury before so I think his body went into a little bit of shock,” Warne added.

“He feared the worst, by the scans he hasn't done any cruciate damage so it looks worse case that he is going to be out for five or six weeks.

“That's worse case but hopefully it won't be.”

Rotherham are hoping to bounce back from Championship relegation last term, starting today at AFC Wimbledon, and Warne is confident of a successful season.