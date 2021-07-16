Rotherham United get ready to crank up their summer recruitment for League One challenge

The Millers are currently on a pre-season camp in Hungary and are due to return before Monday, when Warne hopes his club can get cracking in the transfer market.

Warne is rebuilding his squad, with 11 players leaving the club following relegation from the Championship last season, with more expected to depart.

The boss believes he has one deal done – a left-sided player – but wants more to follow.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says the Millers are expecting a number of new faces to come in soon. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

He said: “I think I have got one in the building.

“It is just in regards to his medical which is going to be later this week or the start of next week, so I don’t really want to announce that and will keep that under wraps until everything is done.

“I am pretty close on a midfielder and have improved a bid on a defender and on another player. It is a utility player, so I have made an offer on that.

“I am hoping that some of those will fall into place when we come back from Budapest.

“I am really hopeful that by the end of next week, we should have three or four new faces in.

“But it has been going on this long that, until you get them in the building, you just never know.”

Warne does have cash to spend this summer but his efforts in the transfer market will be aided by possible sales of Matt Crooks and Michael Smith, who are both attracting interest from Championship clubs.

Warne's planning has factored in the sale of some players.

“If someone does not go, it will be more difficult,” admitted Warne.

“It is a bit of balancing books, but in my head, we need four or five if we lose two.

“If we don’t lose two, then we probably need three.

“That is the constant battle and joys of being a football manager. You have to work out what you have got and what might happen and what might not happen. You can only do it on a daily basis. It changes all the time.