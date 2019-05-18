Rotherham United: Futures of out-of-contract quartet set to be decided

Ryan Williams

The Millers have tabled fresh deals to Joe Newell, Ryan Williams, Jon Taylor and Anthony Forde.

The quartet, all wingers, have been a big part of Paul Warne's side over the last two seasons, but the boss previously admitted he does not think all four will remain at the club.

Discussions over new contracts have been ongoing for some time, and stepped up a notch following the appointment of new head of recruitment Rob Scott.

And the club believe definitive answers are imminent.

“The ones who are out of contract, we feel we are getting pretty close to an outcome on some of them,” assistant boss Richie Barker said.

“Some of these conversations have been going on for a number of months now, and I think we are probably waiting on that final chat now to say whether they are staying or going.

“I would imagine it is fairly close to an end result now with at least one being particularly close to a decision.

“I don’t think the club or the players want the situation to drag on, but this isn’t an unusual position, it happens at most clubs every season.

“We’ll see what happens, but with one of the four it looks as though we are very close to something being decided on.”

The Millers have already triggered the year's extension on Joe Mattock's contract, though are keen to keep him at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for the long-term future, while youngsters Laurence Bilboe and Akeem Hinds have been handed 12-month contracts.

With five players being released, four loan players returning to their parent clubs and possibly some of the four being offered new contracts moving on, it is expected to be a busy summer of recruitment.

The Millers are optimistic of getting the ball rolling, with a loan signing potentially arriving this week.