Rotherham United frontman heads out on loan after injury-hit spell

Rotherham United's Jamie Proctor (right) has gone to Scunthorpe United on loan. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Proctor's time at the Millers has been beset by injuries and has missed much of the last two seasons.

He was absent for virtually all of the 2017-18 campaign after suffering a cruciate ligament injury and then missed the second half of last term following hip surgery.

The former Bolton man has began this season down the pecking order and has struggled for game time, even though boss Paul Warne, whose side take on Tranmere on Sunday, is playing three up front.

In a bid to get some games under his belt and enjoy football again, the 28-year-old has signed for League Two Scunthorpe for the rest of the season, with the Millers have a recall option in January. Proctor said: “I’m buzzing. It’s all come about quickly, and there’s been a lot of talk over the last couple of days.

“I spoke to the manager on Thursday, and he said he’s been interested for a while, so it seems like a good place for me to come and I can’t wait to get started.

“He (Paul Hurst) didn’t have to say much to be honest, I know enough about the club as it is.

“I know a few of the lads, I know some of the staff, and my manager at Rotherham (Paul Warne) is good mates with the manager here and he had positive things to say.

“I look at the squad and I think the position in the league is definitely false, we’ll start climbing the table hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Looking at the group here there’s some real quality, so hopefully it’s a good place for me to come, it should be a positive for me and the club as a whole.

“The manager spoke about the wingers, midfielders and how many chances will be created for the forwards, so it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, the Millers' trip to Ipswich has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday 23 October.