Rotherham United friendly with Farsley Celtic called off over ‘safety’ fears

Rotherham United’s proposed friendly with Farsley Celtic on Tuesday night was called off an hour before kick-off.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 19:05
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.

The playing surface at the home of the National League North side was deemed unfit, so play was abandoned.

A club statement read: “Following the Millers' arrival at The Citadel, it became clear that the playing surface would pose a potential risk to players' safety and it is with regret that we have made the decision to cancel the fixture.”

