Rotherham United: Former Millers frontman heads to New Zealand

David Ball has joined Wellington Phoenix

Ball was released by the Millers at the end of last term, having spent the year on loan at Bradford.

The 29-year-old rejected offers to stay in the EFL, but has instead opted to sign for the New Zealand-based A-League club, penning a two-year deal.

He said: “I have always enjoyed watching overseas leagues and the Hyundai A-League is a competition that gets stronger with each year.

"The coach has big plans for the team over the next couple of years so I’m looking forward to calling this my home and meeting the supporters.

"I am very competitive and want to win every game so I can’t wait to get stuck in."

Phoenix, who also have former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor on their books, do not begin their campaign until October, but Ball will head out to New Zealand next week.

Ball was a key player for the Millers last time they were in League One, helping them win promotion.

That recent success in this division means they will not be able to slip under the radar this season, even with Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth.

“No I don't know if we will,” he said. “I shouldn't be so honest but I dont know if we will. “Pompey have done a lot of business, they have done well, they had a good season last year and will obviously compete.

“Sunderland will be up there, but I think Ipswich will be the out-and-out favourites seeing the signings they have made.

“With a big club comes big pressure, it's not dissimilar here. If I lose my first two home games it is not exactly going to be a great place to come to work the following week.

“And it will be the same with Ipswich. The bigger teams in the league if they start really well and they are off it is hard to pull them back, whereas a smaller team they could get dragged back.