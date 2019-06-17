Rotherham United: Fate of Millers target depends on pre-season performance as skipper Vaulks moves closer to exit door

Will Vaulks of Wales celebrates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Warne has set his sights on a striker who he would like to sign on loan, but his current manager wants to take a look at him before sanctioning a move out.

Even though he has already bagged Norwich striker Carlton Morris on a season-long deal, the Millers boss is preparing himself to be patient in the loan market – one he knows has its perils.

“I know there is one player in my head who I like up top but his manager wants to have a look at him first during pre-season,” Warne revealed.

“You then have to think about going to get someone who is available now, or wait a little bit. That's kind of how it works with loans.

“Permanent signings are much easier to do, although they cost more money for obvious reasons, so your due diligence has to be even better.

"With loans you have to show more patience, and you have to try and sell the club to the lad.

“Even if the player wants to come, it is still the decision of the club.

“You have to be patient. I can understand how it can be frustrating for fans at times thinking about who else is coming in, but it is all just bubbling under the surface and then you get sometimes two or three coming in on one day.”

Another outgoing looks like happening first as Will Vaulks is close to completing a move to Cardiff.

The Millers midfielder, who has a year left on his contract, appears set to join the Welsh club after they came in with an improved offer.

Vaulks, with his long throw and high levels of commitment, is a player that would suit Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock down to the ground, and it would allow the 25-year-old to stay in the Championship which will help his new international aspirations.

Vaulks has just broken into Ryan Giggs' Wales squad and has won three caps.