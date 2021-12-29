Rotherham United face wait over Bolton Wanderers match after Lincoln City clash falls to Covid
Rotherham’s season has finally been affected by coronavirus after Lincoln called off their game on Wednesday due to an outbreak.
With the Football League programme decimated over the last fortnight due to outbreaks at many clubs, the Millers had been unscathed.
However, the Imps informed the club that they were unable to fulfil their fixture at the AESSEAL New York Stadium after a number of new cases of Covid-19.
The Millers are currently Covid-free in their squad.
Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully said: “We were able to fulfil Boxing Day's fixture despite having some players test positive for Covid-19, unfortunately further positive tests on Tuesday mean we are now not able to fulfil Wednesday's fixture.
"We will continue to train and prepare as normal for Saturday's game at Ipswich Town in the hope that players returning to the group will allow us to meet the criteria to play.
“We'll follow strict protocols at the Elite Performance Centre to minimise the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19.
"We commit to communicating with supporters, Ipswich and the EFL as quickly and clearly as possible over the coming days."
No new date for the game has been rearranged.
The Millers are waiting to hear whether their game on New Year’s Day with Bolton will still go ahead.
Wanderers saw their match with Burton called off on Wednesday due to Covid.