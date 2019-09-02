Josh Emmanuel helped Rotherham earn promotion to the Championship last time round

Rotherham United eye reunion with full-back, West Ham forward chased by Peterborough, Sunderland Portsmouth want last-minute deals - League One deadline day rumours

League One clubs have until 5pm this evening to finalise any late transfer business before the window slams shut.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 07:30

Like any deadline day, it could prove to be a busy few hours in the third-tier, with speculation already mounting on which players may be on the move.

Scroll and click through the pages to view the latest batch of League One transfer rumours from around the web:

1. Cowley hopes for "one or two" new arrivals

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live)

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Rochdale interest in Championship starlet

Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starlet Arvin Appiah. (The Sun)

Photo: Kate McShane

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Hill eyes Dawson as first Bolton signing

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun)

Photo: Clint Hughes

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Fleetwood win race for Dunne

Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition from Accrington Stanley. (Football Insider)

Photo: Alan Crowhurst

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2