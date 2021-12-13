Rotherham United expecting three key men back for Cambridge United clash

Rotherham United's Mickel Miller could be back to face Cambridge on Saturday

The Millers extended their unbeaten run to 20 games in all competitions by beating Burton 3-1 at the weekend.

Miller missed out with a groin injury, having been named on the bench before pulling out, Harding was absent due to a non-Covid related illness while Grigg’s partner had given birth a few days earlier.

Miller was a doubt coming into the game against Burton and Warne was not prepared to risk him.

“(He’s) not too serious,” Warne said. “His groin just felt tight, so there was no point taking risks by putting him on the bench.

“There's no point harping on about having a good squad and then not using it. I think the world of (Tolaji) Bola so if I'd needed to put on a more attacking wing-back back I could have. “I also had Joe Mattock. Mickel is not an issue.I don't think it's a drama at all. He should be right for Cambridge. ”

On Harding Warne added: “He's just ill. You're allowed to be ill these days without it being the big one.

“He just doesn't feel great. And the same with him, I wouldn't risk him.

“He's been excellent for us. I've been told that he should be able to train with us Monday or Tuesday.”

Without the trio Warne’s side extended their lead to two points at the top of League One and made it 20 games without defeat in all competitions.

It is a club-record run, but skipper Richard Wood says it is not a hot topic with the players.

“The players don't talk about the run much,” he said.