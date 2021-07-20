Rotherham United expecting imminent exit of Matt Crooks to Middlesbrough

There has been plenty of interest in him, with League One rivals Ipswich having two bids rejected, but Boro appear to have won the race.

The Millers are expected to receive a fee well north of £1million, but his former club Northampton will be due some of that by way of a sell-on fee negiotiated at the time of his move to South Yorkshire.

Boss Neil Warnock who used to manage Rotherham, has named Crooks as one deal he is trying to get over the line.

Matt Crooks appears set to leave Rotherham United to join Middlesbrough

Speaking after a Boro friendly in Cornwall, Warnock said: “We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week.

“Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too.

“If we can get a couple over the line, we’ll be delighted."

Meanwhile, Rotherham are set to re-enter the race for St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney.

Reports north of the border suggest that the Millers are keen to reopen negotiations with the Scottish Premiership side, having had one bid for the right-back rejected earlier in the summer.

Rooney has one year left on his contract at McDiarmid Park and the Saints are holding out for a sizeable fee.