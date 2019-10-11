Rotherham United expecting to confirm new contracts for key pair

Rotherham's Michael Ihiekwe

The two defenders, whose existing deals expire in the summer, have been mulling over fresh terms for the last couple of weeks, but Warne says it is getting close to decision time.

He has spoken to both of them individually to try and move things along and will know the outcome either way in the next seven days.

The boss said: “There has been nudging, a lot of nudging, I have spoken to both of them, I will be amazed if by this next time week it isn't done.

Rotherham United's Joe Mattock is expected to sign a new deal

“If it isn't done then I know it's definitely not happening.

“Both players are making he right noises, we have given both offers as good as I can give them, they know that, I am not going to lie to them.

“I told them exactly where I'd go to and that's where we're at.

“There is no more negotiating to be done, it's whether the players want to sign here or not and I understand the pressures they have got.

“Hopefully by this time next week we will definitely know which they are going.”

If the pair do not sign in that time-frame, Warne insists hopes of them staying at the club beyond the summer are not dead.

However, he is keen to get it wrapped up before they can start negotiating with other clubs in January.

“I am not saying if they don't accept it the door is closed, we might revisit it later on, but there is a risk for both parties if that is the case.

“I want them both to stay here, they have both done really well over the years.”Both Mattock and Ihiekwe are expected to be involved for the Millers at Blackpool today as Warne returns to the scene of a pivotal day in his managerial career.

Having taken just two points from 21 in the 2017-18 campaign, the vultures were circling for the boss, who saw his side overcome an awful first-half showing to win 2-1.

That spearheaded a memorable run of form, which ended in winning promotion at Wembley.

“I remember virtually all of it,” Warne said. “I knew the feeling from the fans and it felt a little bit like last-chance saloon, a little roll of the dice.

“I asked them to play with a bit more passion and play forward a bit more and it ended up being a good day.