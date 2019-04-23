Rotherham United expect to overcome FIFA red tape and land Julien Lamy

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is confident trialist Julien Lamy will be with the club next season.

The French winger impressed during a three-week trial recently, but the Millers were unable to offer him a contract this term due to FIFA regulations.

Warne wants him at the club and, having agreed a deal, says the 19-year-old is likely to join up for pre-season training for the 2019-20 campaign.

"He knows I'm offering him something. I believe it's pretty much agreed," Warne said. "Me and Julien are pretty comfortable in the fact that we both think it's going to happen.

"Unless someone swoops in on his drive up, there isn't going to be a problem. He's got a couple of other options but he wants to come here.

"He'll probably just train with his trainer for now. I don't think I will see him again before the end of the season.”

Lamy does not have a brilliant pedigree, having played for lower league teams in his native France, but he did well during his stint in South Yorkshire and left a lasting impression on Warne and his potential future team-mates.

"I saw enough in the two or three weeks he was here,” Warne added. “I saw him in two games. I like the kid.

"The lads were great with him. One of the players asked me about him the other day and said he thought he'd be great for us.

"I think it's going to happen. But until the day that he can sign anything can happen."

It is looking increasingly likely that Lamy will be joining a League One club next season rather than one in the Championship after the Millers suffered a terminal Easter Weekend.

They led at half-time in both of their games – the Good Friday trip to Swansea and the Easter Monday clash with Birmingham – but were unable to see the job through and lost both games.

With Wigan winning both of their games to complete their survival mission, it left Millwall as the only side the Millers can realistically overhaul.

The London club, who are three points ahead and have a game in hand, though the fate for Warne's side could be decided before Millwall play that.

If Rotherham lose at West Brom next week, they will be relegated owing to Millwall's vastly superior goal difference.