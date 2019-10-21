Rotherham United drawn away at non-league opposition in FA Cup
Rotherham United know they will visit non-league opposition in the first round of the FA Cup but will have to wait until Tuesday to discover the identity of their hosts.
The Millers were drawn away against either National League South side Wealdstone or Maidenhead United of the National League in the first round.
The two sides battled out a 1-1 draw on Saturday with the replay to be held on Tuesday night.
Rotherham last faced non-league opposition in the competition in 2011 when they beat Barrow 2-1 in the first round.
Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away to League One rivals AFC Wimbledon.
And Chesterfield will host League One side Rochdale if they make it past Tuesday night's replay with Wrexham.
Isthmian League side Chichester City received a bye to the second round after being pulled out of the draw last. Bury’s expulsion from league football left the draw one team short with the decision taken to award one team a bye.
First round ties will be played on the weekend of November 8.
Draw in full:
Ipswich v Lincoln
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley v Scunthorpe
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester v Coventry
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle
Bolton v Plymouth
York v Altrincham
Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay
Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton
Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh
Salford v Burton Albion
Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster
Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury v Bradford
Grimsby v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham
Mansfield v Chorley
Dover v Southend
Tranmere v Wycombe
Carshalton v Boston
Cheltenham v Swindon
Accrington v Crewe
Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough
Bye: Chichester