Rotherham United drawn away at non-league opposition in FA Cup

Rotherham United know they will visit non-league opposition in the first round of the FA Cup but will have to wait until Tuesday to discover the identity of their hosts.

By Liam Hoden
Monday, 21st October 2019, 6:59 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 7:46 pm
The FA Cup

The Millers were drawn away against either National League South side Wealdstone or Maidenhead United of the National League in the first round.

The two sides battled out a 1-1 draw on Saturday with the replay to be held on Tuesday night.

Rotherham last faced non-league opposition in the competition in 2011 when they beat Barrow 2-1 in the first round.

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn away to League One rivals AFC Wimbledon.

And Chesterfield will host League One side Rochdale if they make it past Tuesday night's replay with Wrexham.

Isthmian League side Chichester City received a bye to the second round after being pulled out of the draw last. Bury’s expulsion from league football left the draw one team short with the decision taken to award one team a bye.

First round ties will be played on the weekend of November 8.

Draw in full:

Ipswich v Lincoln

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley v Scunthorpe

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester v Coventry

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle

Bolton v Plymouth

York v Altrincham

Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay

Leyton Orient v Maldon and Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton

Haringey/Yeovil v Hartlepool

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby/Stourbridge v Welling/Eastleigh

Salford v Burton Albion

Forest Green Rovers v Sutton/Billericay

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster

Hayes and Yeading/Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury v Bradford

Grimsby v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham

Mansfield v Chorley

Dover v Southend

Tranmere v Wycombe

Carshalton v Boston

Cheltenham v Swindon

Accrington v Crewe

Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough

Bye: Chichester