Rotherham United: Don’t go down with a whimper, Paul Warne tells Millers

Rotherham manager Paul Warne wants his side to exit the Championship on a high.

The Millers' season-long stay in the second tier comes to an end on Sunday when they host Middlesbrough in the final-day curtain-closer before preparation for life back in League One can begin in earnest.

Rotherham's fate was decided at West Brom last week when they lost 2-1 but Warne wants to send the club's fans home happy for the summer.

His side have generally been very good at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and is targeting one last big performance.

It will be no end-of-season dead rubber, either, as Boro need to win to keep their hopes of sneaking into the last play-off position alive.

“They know they will have to come here and win so they will be at full strength, I expect them to go at us from the off,” Warne said.

“I want to finish on a win, I want to finish with a good performance, I want Rotherham fans to go home and remember how good we have been this season.

“It is a massive game for both teams.”

Warne is not helped by injury problems which will stop him naming a full strength team.

On-loan goalkeeper Marek Rodak has played his last game for the club after contracting the mumps, while Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe and Jon Taylor are also struggling.

Asked about the health of his squad, Warne said: “Not great is the short answer.

“We are still going to put the strongest team out, we are going to fully respect the league.

“I know three teams are fighting for the play-offs so we have to do the right thing, but we have got a couple of issues.

“One of my players got sent home last week with the mumps and he gave it to another player, I've got a couple of injuries.

“We have got a few problems, but we will strong team out.

“I think it would be disrespectful to the league if I did anything other than that.

“It isn't one of those games where we turn up with flip flops on. We've trained all week at the stadium. We'll prep them the same as we do every week. I don't like losing at anything.

“It would be a nice ending to a really good season, relegation aside. It would be a nice gesture to the fans for them to see their team win one more time.”