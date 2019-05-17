Rotherham United: Dominic Ball could go down in Millers history

Dominic Ball in action for Rotherham United against Hudderffield Town in the EFL Cup. Picture Tony Johnson.

The 23-year-old's stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium is over after he was released at the end of his three-year contract.

It came as little surprise given he spent the best part of two and a half years of that contract out on loan.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos (left) and Aberdeen’s Dominic Ball battle for the ball during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at the Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

Having arrived for a six-figure fee from Tottenham under the management of Alan Stubbs in 2016, it is unlikely there has ever been another player in the club's history that has spent so much of a lengthy contract playing for other teams.

Ball, who can play as a defender or midfielder, spent the last two seasons on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, where he is expected to be offered a permanent deal this summer.

He first left the Millers temporarily in January 2017, heading to Peterborough, but fell foul of then-manager Grant McCann after complaining about playing right-back and was sent back early.

In total he has made 15 appearances for the Millers, but only three under current boss Paul Warne, who at three different stages, did not take a shine to him.

Stubbs, however, highly rated him after he impressed on a loan spell at Rangers and brought him to the club ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, though he could not recreate that form in South Yorkshire.

While the arrival of Ball was one of Stubbs' flops in the transfer market, Warne is currently waiting on two of the success stories to see whether they will stay at the club.

Jon Taylor, who Stubbs broke the club's transfer record on, and Anthony Forde have both been offered fresh terms, along with Joe Newell and Ryan Williams.

Warne has intimated that he does not think all four of them will pen new deals, though may have to wait until next week at the earliest to find out as many of the squad are in Portugal on midfielder Will Vaulks' stag party.

Meanwhile, former club captain Johnny Mullins has announced his retirement, aged 33.

The defender, who played 110 times for the Millers in three seasons, was at Cheltenham when he called time on his playing career.