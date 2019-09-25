Rotherham United: Defender hoping to tie-up new deal soon

Rotherham's Joe Mattock says he has no reason to go anywhere else

The 29-year-old left-back has been offered fresh terms by the Millers, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Boss Paul Warne said last season that he would like to keep Mattock at the club for the rest of his career and the player is of a similar mindset.

He will now discuss the terms with his agent and expects a resolution to talks fairly quickly.

"There is no reason for me to go elsewhere at the moment," the former Sheffield Wednesday man said.

"Rotherham are a club close to my heart. I'm happy to stay here. I'm very much settled.

"I'm hoping it's resolved sooner rather than later. It's not something you want to be dwelling on for too long."

Mattock joined the Millers in 2015 and has played over 150 times, seeing off competition from a host of other left-backs during his time.

He again looks set to be a key man in Warne's side as they try and plot a way out of League One, having done similar in 2017-18.

That side thrilled the fans with a high-intensity, attacking brand of football and Mattock reckons this current crop have what it takes to eclipse that team of two years ago.

They are currently labouring in mid-table, but he expects his side to come good.

"We've got the same quality as the promotion side, if not more," he said. "I see it in training and I see it in the games.

"Teams are playing so differently against us this season than they were last time around. “They were coming at us more two years ago, trying to outplay us and going toe to toe.

"This year, that's not the case at all. Teams coming here are sitting in and looking to get on the counter-attack.

"We're unbeaten in our last three matches so we're going in the right direction. We have to work out how to deal with teams who come here and put all their men behind the ball.