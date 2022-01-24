The Millers are yet to make any additions to their squad this month and any business they do between now and next Monday’s 11pm deadline is likely to depend on outgoings.

A deal with Wigan for Tilt finally looks to have been struck after weeks of negotiation with Warne saying he expects a six-figure move to go through.

Rotherham United have struck a deal with Wigan Athetic for the six-figure transfer of Curtis Tilt (photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

That could free up some funds for Warne to strengthen his squad as the League One promotion race hots up.

“After the warm-up on Saturday, some fan abused me and said, 'Sign some players, Warney.' That cheered me right up,” the boss said.

“There is no news. The recruitment team are trying to help us.

“We need some fresh blood but new arrivals have to be affordable and, obviously, available. At the moment, there isn't anything imminent.”

On Tilt’s likely return to the DW Stadium, where he has spent most of the last 18 months on loan, Warne added: “I thought this time last week it was virtually done.

“I am not aware that both parties have shook on it and it's a done deal, but I cannot see it breaking down. I would expect it to go through.”

Another factor on whether the Millers make a signing will be whether any bids come in for wantaway striker Freddie Ladapo.

The club record signing has handed in a transfer request but there are currently no takers for him.

“If we lose Freddie, we are going to need to strengthen, but at the moment I have four strikers I am really happy with and I can't see that changing,” Warne added.

“If I did sign a striker, I would have to loan one out. I can see all the other teams really strengthening and we haven't.

“But I don't think we have got a lot wrong with us and I am not one to sign someone just for the razzmatazz.

“If we sell Curtis we could use the money on someone, but only if it makes us better. If not, we won't spend it.”

One of those possibly coming in will not be Bohemians’ Georgie Kelly, who looks primed to join Plymouth.

The Millers held talks with the prolific frontman.