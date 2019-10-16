Rotherham United: Consistency key for Millers says Clark Robertson

Clark Robertson celebrates scoring the Millers' winner against Blackpool

The Scot delivered an assist and the decisive goal in a 2-1 win at Blackpool last week, the first time this season the Millers have posted back-to-back victories.

It has been a topsy-turvy start for Paul Warne's side this season, on the back of a summer overhaul of the squad and a host of injuries, but Robertson thinks now is the time for his side to kick on.

“That's two league wins on the spin now. Hopefully we can keep that going,” he said.

“Until now, we'd not backed up anything this season. We'd get a good win but then not win the next game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you put two or three wins together on the bounce in this league, you really start to push on up the table.

“We need to build on this and hopefully get another win at home to Oxford United.

"I think we have quality all over the pitch,Whoever comes on, you know you're what you're going to get from them.

"We have almost a fully-fit squad now. The gaffer can chop and change if he wants and we'll still have the same quality.”

Robertson only played at Bloomfield Road because of a pre-match injury to Joe Mattock, with the centre-half filling in at right-back.

It was a quick route back into the team having been benched against Coventry the week before after a patchy display in the loss at Bristol Rovers.

Robertson took his demotion on the chin and admits he has not been as consistent as he was last year.

"I've dealt with bigger things in football before than getting left out of the team," he said. "I just had to keep myself mentally strong. I knew that I had to be ready when I was called on again.

"I knew myself that I'd not quite hit the levels that I had last year and at the start of this season.