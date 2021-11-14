Rotherham United confident of keeping hold of on-loan defender

The centre-half is on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Huddersfield and has impressed so far this season.

His introduction into the three-man defence has coincided with a run that has seen the Millers go within striking distance of the automatic promotion places in League One.

The Terriers have a recall clause in January, as is standard with all season-long loans, but Rotherham have been given indication that the player will remain at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green is on loan at Rotherham United from Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“We’ve had pretty good reassurances from Leigh Bromby (Huddersfield’s head of football operations) that he can stay with us,” Warne said.

“I am more than respectful of their position. If they have two or three injuries, the situation could alter in a heartbeat.

“If that’s the case, we will thank him for what he’s done, wish him all the best and will always keep in contact with him. Hopefully that won’t happen.

“It’s the risk you always run when you loan a player for the season. I don’t foresee it being a problem.”

Rarmani-Edmonds played 24 times for his parent club in the Championship last season, including against the Millers, and Warne was not expecting to be able to sign him.

“When we spoke to Huddersfield in the summer about potentially getting him, I was surprised that they were allowing him to leave because he played quite a lot of games for them in the Championship last year,” the boss added.

“He played against Crooksy (Matt Crooks) and Smudge (Michael Smith). He did OK, not amazing, but they were wonder-kids for us, so I can’t criticise him for that.

“We watched loads of his other games, liked him and thought he would be a really good addition to our backline.

“Angus (MacDonald) and Tilty (Curtis Tilt) aren’t part of it, so he’s probably had more opportunities early on than we anticipated.

“Since he got into the team, he’s played virtually every minute.”