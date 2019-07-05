Rotherham United complete signing of former Manchester United full back

New Millers signing Matthew Olosunde (left)

The 21-year-old American has spent the last three years at Old Trafford, without making a first-team appearance, and was let go at the end of his contract.

The Millers were swift in snapping him up, cashing in on his desire to stay in England and have handed him a two-year deal.

Olosunde, who is a USA international, is a right-back who can also play on the left and will challenge Billy Jones for a place in Paul Warne's team.

Assistant Richie Barker said: “He is somebody we had our eye on for a while.

“When he was brought to us and we did our research he ticked all of the boxes that we keep going on about – hungry, at a bit of a crossroads, athletic ,and still has a bit of a way to go.

“Hopefully he will fit in with us and improve and force his way into the team.

“His understanding of the game over the last three years will have improved for sure, training with better players, playing at the level he has done and a few American caps along the way at various age groups.

“He was desperate to stay in England, he had loads of opportunities to go back to America but understood that this is a fantastic place to play football. As soon as we started having the conversation it didn't take long.”

Olosunde's versatility could mean the Millers do not sign another left-back.

Ben Purrington's departure to Charlton earlier in the week has left them with just Joe Mattock, but Olosunde's abililty to switch means they are not desperate.

Barker added: “We are definitely exploring the opportunity of replacing Ben, but if we don't then so be it.”

Olasunde will be part of the squad which go on their German tour next Monday, but before that is likely to be involved in some capacity as the Millers begin their pre-season campaign on Saturday with their annual thrashing of Parkgate FC.