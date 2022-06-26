Rotherham United close in on latest signing

The Millers have a provisional agreement with the centre-half who becomes a free agent at the end of the month following the expiration of his contract at the Scottish Premiership side.

Saints were keen to keep the 25-year-old, but he looks set to move south of the border in search of Championship football.

Although formal terms have yet to be agreed, they are not expected to be any issue and barring any last-minute U-turns of Michael Smith or Michael Ihiekwe proportions, McCart will become a Rotherham player.

St. Johnstone defender Jamie McCart should be a Rotherham United player next week (Photo by JOHANN GRODER/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Millers said in a statement over the weekend: “Rotherham United have provisionally agreed terms with central defender Jamie McCart, who looks set to join the Millers subject to the expiration of his contract with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

“Whilst terms are yet to be formalised between the Millers and the player, the club have a provisional agreement in place, which they hope to be finalised in the early stages of next week.

“The Millers will await the outcome of a full medical, whilst also being required to seek approval from the FA, EFL and obtain international clearance in order to ensure his registration is completed.”

McCart began his career at Celtic but made just one appearance from the Hoops and after loan spells at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic, he joined Inverness permanently in 2018.

After impressing at the Caledonian Stadium, McCart earned a move to St Johnstone where he helped the Saints to a unique and historical double in 2021 by winning the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

When McCart’s arrival is made official, the Scot will become the Millers’ fourth signing of the summer having already brought in strikers Conor Washington and Tom Eaves from Cahrlton and Hull City respectively and defender Peter Kioso from Luton Town.

Warne was expecting a busy summer at Rotherham. Once the last campaign had finished the boss admitted he was hopeful of an influx of players.

"Are we going to lose a couple of players? Maybe," Warne said back in May. "Will we have to recruit other ones? Yeah.

"It is a very, very difficult ask but we need to recruit seven, eight, nine players who are better than the ones we have.