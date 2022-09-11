Rotherham United cautious of being caught out on contracts again

The Millers saw Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe turn down new deals midway through last summer in order to sign for local rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Warne had committed months of energy and personal investment into getting the duo to sign, but was eventually left disappointed.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles are in the final year of their existing deals and with the summer transfer window out of the way, Warne’s focus is now on persuading them to stay.

Michael Ihiekwe left Rotherham United to join Sheffield Wednesday in the summer

He knows how difficult a job it will be, pointing to Ihiekwe’s stance last season of insisting on waiting until the end of the season before deciding his fate.

“That is possible,” Warne said when asked by the Star whether they would submit big offers earlier.

“With Icky we did speak on numerous occasions but in fairness to him he was always up front and wanted to leave it until the summer, we could have offered him anything and he wouldn't have signed it.

“Similarly with Smudge. It is difficult, if I try and buy your house and you say it's not for sale and I can offer you anything, if you don't want to sell it there's nothing I can do.

“I can't get players to sign a deal if they do not want to sign a deal and if their advisors don't want them to.

“We have a pay structure here, we will make it as attractive as we can for the players.

“We might have to put things in there that we haven't put in before but fundamentally they are advised by people, not just me, and it will be a difficult ask.

“I don't expect all three to come in next week with a pen ready to sign. I already know what has happened in this window and what they have promised.

“It will be difficult. When you're negotiating neither team comes in with their best offer, you're wiggling for a bit of time and then give a final offer.