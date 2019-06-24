Rotherham United break club transfer record to sign Freddie Ladapo

Freddie Ladapo

The 26-year-old has arrived on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be around £500,000.

That is more than the club have ever spent on a player, having previously spent around £400,000 on Jon Taylor three years ago.

Ladapo has a decent track record in League One, having fired 19 goals for Argyle last season in a side that ended up being relegated.

The Millers have beaten Sunderland to his signature and he becomes the third summer signing, following Carlton Morris and Shaun MacDonald through the door at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

His arrival, double what the Millers have ever paid for a striker before, marks a real statement of intent as boss Paul Warne tries to build a squad capable of bouncing straight back from Championship relegation last term.

It was a breakthrough year for the 26-year-old last season as he enjoyed his best ever goalscoring return.

He joined Argyle following his release from Southend and it was his 11th club of a career which has taken in a non-league journey – something that Warne always admires.

He will join a strikeforce that already includes Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith, Morris and Jamie Proctor and the battle for the shirt next season begins in earnest on Thursday when the Millers return for pre-season training.

His arrival marks the end of a long chase for Warne.

“He was a striker we wanted to sign last year,” the boss said. “We kept an eye on him last year and he scored goals for fun for Plymouth.

“Fans off-season are always excited by signings, especially strikers, and they get frustrated when nothing is going on.

“But we have been chasing him for many weeks, so to get him at the club is great news.

“He had an amazing season last year, unfortunately the club went the wrong way, but personally he had an amazing season.

“If he can replicate that and we can add a bit more he will be some player to watch.”

The Millers have been able to splash the cash as they are due to receive a hefty windfall with the proposed sale of Will Vaulks.