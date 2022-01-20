The 25-year-old is currently out of contract with Irish Premier Division side Bohemians, where he scored 26 goals in 40 games last season.

Bradford boss Derek Adams revealed that the Millers were one of the teams chasing Kelly, something Warne is not best pleased with, but no move is imminent.

He said: “I am aware of him, I have spoken to him and I told him the position we are in, that I have got four strikers and while I have got four strikers I am happy.

Paul Warne, head coach of Rotherham United looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“I have spoken to loads of players that if something happens something might happen for us, we have to have things in line.

“I speak to loads of players, but I sincerely appreciate the Bradford manager mentioning us by name, that's a nice touch.

“I know the Irish league has finished, I know he is a free transfer and I know he has been linked with loads of clubs because every single club is looking for a striker and that is it really.

“I don't intend to sign a striker this window, but with other things going on I might need to. As things stand I have got my four strikers.

“I am aware of him, supposedly us and Bradford are two interested in, but last week it was other clubs, I just think it bounces around the Twitter forums.

“There is no Georgie Kelly in the building at the moment. It could change if I lose a striker then I need to get one but at the moment that isn't happening.”

Warne has also ruled out a move for out-of-contract striker Jermain Defoe, who left Rangers last week.

The 39-year-old has been linked with a host of League One clubs, but the Millers will not be joining the race.

“Have a wild stab in the dark, would I like to sign Jermaine Defoe? Yes,” Warne revealed.

“Would he come under my wage structure? I have a funny feeling that the answer to that would be a very, very strong no.

“My recruitment team haven't even had the cheek to ask if I could chat Jermain Defoe up, I don't even know if they could get his number so that is a definite no.