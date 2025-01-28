Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham United came from behind to beat Cambridge United and exorcise some demons from a weekend hammering to Burton

Steve Evans hailed the character of his Rotherham United side after they came from behind to beat Cambridge United at the New York Stadium.

The Millers were coming off the back of a chastening defeat to Burton Albion on Saturday and went behind to the League One strugglers when Ryan Loft opened the scoring early in the second half.

However, Mallik Wilks and Hakeem Odoffin popped up with a goal apiece to secure a victory for Evans’ side, with the boss pointing out that after a slugglish first half, it took the home side to go behind before they clicked into gear.

“In the first half you had a Cambridge team with no intent to go forward. They wanted to sit behind the ball and get what they got in the second half. We did not move the ball with any purpose or close down or pass with a purpose,” said Evans.

“The goal goes against us but I think that sparked four or five of the players who had looked sluggish in the first half. The character was about bouncing back from Saturday (defeat to Burton). They (Cambridge) are a much improved team so it was always going to be tough.”

While Evans went home with a smile on his face, former Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk, now in charge of the U’s, was left angry by the awarding of the first goal in which he said the referee missed a foul in the build-up.

“I thought it was just an even game in the first half and from an away point of view, the crowd was quite flat, which was good for us,” said Monk. “I felt we could have played with more urgency and we spoke about that at half-time.

“We started the second half really well and managed to get the lead. Everything was going to plan. To get that goal against us was a blow. It’s a foul on Kell (Watts). The referee has to see it because it was a two-handed shove in his back.

“It was more the second goal I was disappointed with. There was naivety in that moment. We should have been a bit more streetwise. We tried to bring fresh legs on and mix it up a bit to get back into it but quite rightly their prerogative is to make it scrappy and delay and we could not find the quality moment to get back into it.”