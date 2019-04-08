Rotherham United boss says his team “can’t give much more” after vital victory over Nottingham Forest

Rotherham might have remained in the relegation zone after their win over Nottingham Forest, but Paul Warne reckons that makes their three points even more valuable.

The Millers ended a 23-game drought against Forest with a 2-1 success, thanks to goals from Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

They still remain 22nd, in the final spot in the relegation zone, after Millwall beat West Brom, while Wigan drew at Bristol City.

Reading's defeat at Hull means that just two points separates those three teams as the race to avoid the drop looks like going to the wire. Warne believes that the other sides picking up points will be deflated by his side matching them.

"When you see Millwall have won (at home to West Brom) it makes the three points even more important," Warne said after the Forest game. "I do know - because I've experienced it the other way round - that Wigan will come in, look at our result and not like it.

"Us winning does pull other teams back into it. The victory was essential. Our lads can't give much more really. How well we're competing and how hard we are to play against is testament to them."

The game against Forest, who they have not beat since the 1950s, was finely poised at half-time, where Warne gave his side something to thing about as they kicked towards their own fans.

“I did say to the lads, 'You've got seven games, seven chances. If in seven games' time you haven't achieved what you wanted to achieve, you'll think of the opportunities you passed up on',” the boss added.

Warne will assess Joe Mattock for Wednesday's game after he came off at half-time still struggling with illness, while Billy Jones is likely to miss out.

There was recognition for midfielder Will Vaulks at the weekend as he won the PFA player in the community award at the EFL Awards in London.

Vaulks is an ambassador for children's hospice Bluebell Wood.

Vaulks said: "It's a nice feeling, and one I wasn't expecting, to be honest.

“I'm honoured; but it's not about my exposure, it's massive to get this type of work out there. I don't think there's a more important type of work.”