Rotherham United boss Paul Warne's table-top surge all the more special at Ipswich Town

The Millers put another massive tick next to the latest test of their promotion credentials with a 2-0 win at Portman Road, following impressive recent results against Portsmouth, Sunderland and MK Dons.

Ben Wiles’ fine strike put them ahead midway through the first half and then Shane Ferguson made sure of the points after the break as Warne’s men climbed to the summit for the first time this season.

It has taken a 12-game unbeaten run to get there and seen some impressive opposition put to the sword.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne led his team to the top of League One last night

Ipswich were the latest side to be brushed away, with the Millers putting in an all-action display in Suffolk.

Warne said: “It was a really good performance and I’m proud of my group.

“I love my players, they take on information, they work so hard out of possession of the ball and we sort of suffocated Ipswich really because of our work ethic and we got two good goals.

“On another night I think we could have had another couple. So as away performances go I’m really pleased.

“They’re a very good team and Cooky (Paul Cook) is a brilliant manager who will have success here no doubt but tonight he played against a really good Rotherham side who managed the game really well and I’m really proud of all of them.

“They are an amazing group and we’re blessed watching them play at the moment.”

Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook had little complaints.

Cook said: “We deserved what we got. I’ve got no problems with the result, no problems with anything.

“The brutal truth is that we were beaten by a far better team all over the pitch and that’s just a benchmark to this division.

“Tonight we were way off it and credit to Rotherham. Everything that was good about Rotherham tonight was lacking in us and that’s really disappointing.”