Rotherham United boss Paul Warne's pride at Wembley date but all eyes still on promotion bid
Rotherham boss Paul Warne says it will be “amazing” for him to lead his side out at Wembley, but such thoughts have to go on the back burner.
The Millers qualified for the final of the Papa John’s Trophy by beating Hartlepool on penalties after it ended 2-2 in an entertaining 90 minutes.
It is their first return to the final of the Football League Trophy since they won it in 1996, but Warne is focused on his side’s League One promotion race.
The Millers have little time to celebrate because they head to Wycombe on Saturday in a crunch game.
“The lads are buzzing but now we have got to recover very quickly because we have got Wycombe away in two and a half days,” he said.
It will be the second time Warne has managed Rotherham at Wembley, having taken them to League One play-off glory in 2018, but he did not lead his team out that day.
He gave the honour to striker Jamie Proctor, who was injured at the time.
“It feels pretty amazing, I didn't do it last time, Procs did it, so I might do it myself,” Warne added.
“Really pleased, I told them to do it for their families, do it for your mum who drove you to training every day for 10 years.
“It is a nice way for the people who loved you growing up to give something back.
“They don't know it yet because they are young men but when they get older they will realise how important it is. I said to them if we are going to lose at least lose by giving it everything and we did.
“We made eight changes and I was up for ridicule but I had to because of the problems I have got.
“I am really pleased, we have made changes in every game in this tournament but we have always been true to it, we have always tried to win and tonight we played against a very good team and nicked it on a flip of a coin.”