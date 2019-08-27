Rotherham United boss Paul Warne's delight at new recruit

The Millers have been searching for defensive reinforcements for most of the summer, seeing bids for numerous targets rejected, but they have got their man, joining from crisis-club Bury on a two-year deal.

Paul Warne convinced the 26-year-old to sign on at the AESSEAL New York Stadium ahead of several other options and he will contend the likes of Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood and Clark Robertson for a spot in the defence.

It is unlikely, despite maintaining a good fitness, that he makes his debut in Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

“We wanted Adam and he had a few options but we managed to convince him to come,” Warne said.

“We need a bit of cover at the back, I think the centre-halves have been excellent to be fair but competition is good and if it makes the squad stronger then it makes the starting XI stronger, so it's good news for us.

“He knows he's going to have to compete so hopefully we'll get the best out of him and if the lads keep him out of the team for a while then they're doing their job.”

Thompson has been in limbo for the first few weeks of the season as his club are embroiled in financial difficulties and face liquidation and EFL expulsion.

He is yet to play this season but Warne says his new man, who was a key player in Bury's promotion last term, is in good condition.

“He can really play, he can pass out from the back, which we need,” the boss added.

“He's not too bad physically to be fair. His blood lactate test came back pretty good and he would have been in the second running group. He's not in bad fettle but obviously he's a bit match-rusty.

“It's our job to try and get some games in and when I get an opportunity to play him, I will. If we ever do choose to play with three centre halfs we can.

“We've had Thommo on the radar for a couple of weeks now and myself and Rich really liked him as a kid when we met him and he settles in straight away.”