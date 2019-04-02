Rotherham United: Boss Paul Warne turns to old pal as Millers appoint new head of recruitment

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has turned to another old pal as the club have appointed Rob Scott as their new head of recruitment.

Warne has former team-mates Richie Barker and Mike Pollitt on his coaching staff has now brought in Scott, who was a member of the same famous side of the late 1990's and early 2000s under Ronnie Moore.

Chris Trotter has also been appointed as the club;s chief scout in a shake-up of their recruitment department.

Scott, whose brother Andy unsuccessfully managed the club almost a decade ago, replaces Jamie Johnson, who left his position earlier this year.

The 45-year-old has an impressive track record with Brentford and Watford and will help the club become more thorough in their recruitment.

Scott has been tasked with improving their foreign scouting network as well as assisting with negotiations over contract renewals with existing players.

“It's a great opportunity to come into a club that I know and still have links to,” he said

“I'm really excited to get into the challenge of the job and to see where we can go with it.

“They're all lads that I've played with in what were fairly good times for the club so it's good to come into a new job but to be comfortable with people that you know and not have to take a couple of months to integrate.

“I know what Warney is all about, he was as a player, he is as a person and that doesn't stray too far from the remit of what we need to bring into the football club. I don't think it has changed too much from the days when I was playing here.”

The Millers boss held a Monday morning inquest after Saturday's wretched 6-1 defeat at Derby, which was their biggest league defeat.

Warne said: "The 'simples', we weren't very good. We gave the ball away too many times too easily and Derby are just going to cut you open.

"It wasn't a good time to be playing a good side. We had key men out and they had all theirs coming back.

"The lads who have played the majority of the games this season for us, they've been pretty consistent. We missed a few of them today, that's for sure."

I'm not ripping them apart. What's the point? They're good kids. They want to do well. I want the lads to stay together.

"I've left the clipboard there with a pen. If they've got anything they want to say but not to my face then they can write it down and I'll read it all when I go back in."