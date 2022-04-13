Rotherham United boss Paul Warne stumped over slump

The Millers’ slump took an alarming turn for the worse on Tuesday night when they were thumped 3-0 at Portsmouth to make it just one win from their last seven games and three defeats in a row.

That has seen them go from 10 points clear of MK Dons, who were in third, to three points behind them.

The defeat at Pompey was one of their games in hand, they still have another, but on the evidence of recent games there is no guarantee they will win that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne applauds the fans following the Sky Bet League One match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.

Indeed, perhaps they are now even looking over their shoulder at those chasing them and, sitting just seven points above seventh place their involvement in the play-offs is not even guaranteed.

They still have automatic promotion in their own hands, but this is more than a blip. Warne’s side have been below par for much of 2022, having threatened to run away with the league before Christmas.

Their once marauding attack is now blunt, with no goals in any of the last three defeats, while they have conceded seven in the same time.

The Millers boss was stuck for answers when asked what had caused the slide.

“I don't know, it's the same group,” he said. “I haven't got any excuses, we prepare the same, we train the same, we speak to them the same, we recover the same.

“That's my answer, it's not a very good answer, the fans aren't going to be buzzing with that.

“But anything else would be an excuse and I haven't got an excuse book.

“We have been outplayed and outfought and that isn't like us.”

What Warne does know, however, is that his side cannot keep performing in this manner and expect to go up.

“We need to increase our levels from the back to the front if we are going to win games.

“I thought we got bullied, truth be told. They were just more aggressive than us, more determined than us and that is what is disappointing.