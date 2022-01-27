Rotherham United boss Paul Warne reveals late transfer window ambitions

The Millers chief had been steadfast for most of the month that there would be no ins or out at this club but has now targeted two attacking additions before Monday’s deadline.

Warne has seen his club’s promotion rivals strengthen their squads this month and now he is keen to follow suit.

But if he cannot get the duo in the building he will still be happy with his squad, providing there are no exits.

If he does land them, players will have to leave but one of them will not be wantaway striker Freddie Ladapo.

"I have my heart set on two and if I get them, great," Warne said. "If I don't - and I don't lose anyone - then I am still pleased.

"It is not dependent on Freddie going. But if I get two in, I'll have to shuffle.”

There was some business at the AESSEAL New York Stadium earlier this week as Curtis Tilt completed his permanent deal with Wigan.

Tilt had spent a fortnight back with the Millers having been recalled from his loan spell at the DW Stadium after the Latics did not bid enough for him.

A deal was eventually struck, allowing Tilt to fulfil his wish of moving back.

"Tilty's heart was set on staying there," Warne said. "He had no intention - and I'm not blaming him for this - of coming back and really fighting for his place.

Wigan was where he wanted to play. Once a player's head has been turned that much you're pushing against a locked door.

"You can't keep players forever. People might say, 'Curtis is a really good defender' but so is Michael Ihiekwe and Richard Wood. You can't play everybody.

"The deal suits everyone. It's good business for the club and I'm pleased for Curtis. I've had no fall-out with him. Hopefully he'll go on and keep enjoying his football."