Rotherham United: Boss Paul Warne reveals Carlton Morris injury timescale as EFL postpone Bury game

Rotherham United's Carlton Morris and Leicester City's Adrien Silva: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The Millers loanee suffered a head injury in the sixth minute of Tuesday's 4-0 win over Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup and had to be replaced.

Although he has now recovered concussion protocols mean that Morris must have an extended spell on the touchline.

“He is alright, I spoke to him, he’s alright, but with the protocol to protect players these days which is essential, he’s not going to be available for two weeks,” Warne said.

“That is what I am led to believe, unless I get good news that he has passed some of the protocol but I am led to believe.”Warne has no other fresh concerns for the trip to Burton on Saturday, with Joe Mattock likely to return at left-back and Billy Jones possibly in contention.

Jones has yet to feature this season due to a heel injury, which has required injections.

Warne added: “There are no new issues, everyone was fine on Wednesday and no one has come in early.

“I might have Billy back for the weekend. He had an injection in his heel at the weekend and he did a bit of work at the hotel on Tuesday. I'm confident he will be on the grass today (Thursday).”

Although the absence of Morris is a blow, the on-loan Norwich man is only likely to miss one game after the EFL announced that the League One fixture with Bury has been suspended.

Ongoing financial issues at the Shakers, where they have not offered proof of a plan to pay creditors, have seen the governing body suspend their first four fixtures, with the trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium the latest to go.

A statement from the EFL read: “The EFL Board has taken the decision to suspend Bury FC’s upcoming League One fixture with Rotherham United on Tuesday 20 August 2019 as the outstanding evidence regarding a number of financial commitments has still not been provided by owner Steve Dale.

“It is now the club’s fourth game of the season not to take place as originally scheduled and they will be referred to a Disciplinary Commission in respect of all suspended league matches.