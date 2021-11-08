Rotherham United boss Paul Warne provides Michael Smith injury update

The Millers' top scorer was absent as they beat the National League outfit 3-0 on Saturday.

Warne said Smith felt an ankle issue in training on the eve of the game and was advised not to feature.

The boss was not planning on starting Smith, who is suspended for the club's next League One match against Cambridge after the international break.

He instead started Will Grigg and Freddie Ladapo and saw both men score in the win.

Smith is expected to return for the clash at Ipswich three days later.

"Smudge was training on Friday but he dropped out before the end," said Warne.

"All the lads were giving him stick saying he wouldn't have done that if he'd have been in the team.

"The physio told me it was not worth the risk to put him on the pitch so it was a no-brainer to leave him on the bench. I didn't need to risk anyone."

Defender Michael Ihiekwe came off at the interval after suffering from back pain.

Warne believes it was due to the centre-half driving a new car.

"He struggled with his back a little bit," Warne said. "He is changing his car and has had a courtesy car this week. His seat is at a different angle.

"That kind of thing sounds small but it definitely has an effect on players. He felt a bit off, so it wasn't worth the risk of leaving him on."

Warne has no worries over Chiedozie Ogebene after he came off following a bad challenge by Haji Mnoga, which saw the Bromley defender red-carded.