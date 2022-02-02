After beating them 2-0 in League One and then 6-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy in consecutive matches in September, the Millers’ domination against their South Yorkshire rivals continued with another handsome 5-0 win at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It took Warne’s men three points clear at the top of the table, while Rovers are rooted to the bottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lindsay celebrates scoring Rotherham United's fifth goal against Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

But the difference in the teams was greater than that as the Millers could have racked up a cricket score.

Mickel Miller opened the scoring direct from a corner in the eighth minute with Ben Wiles sweeping home a second eight minutes later.

A sweet finish from Chiedozie Ogbene made it three after the break before late goals from Dan Barlaser and Jamie Lindsay made it a night to remember for 3,200 Rotherham fans who made their way up the M18.

Played three. Won three. Thirteen goals scored. No goals against. Rovers fans hate Rotherham, but this year they just hate playing them.

Warne said: “We obviously started the game really well. Massive credit to the following we brought.

“They made it feel like a proper derby. I was worried about coming into the game as favourites because I knew Donny would be up for it.

“It was a banana skin waiting to happen. It was about applying our game-plan, which we did.

“We got the ball wide and caused problems. I don't think the scoreline flattered us. We could have scored more.