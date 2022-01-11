The central defender is on loan at League One promotion rivals Wigan until the end of the season.

However, the Millers have until January 15 to recall him should they wish to do so.

The 30-year-old is unlikely to be part of Warne’s plans at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, having been restricted to just one appearance since his 2020 move from Blackpool.

The boss has said he would be unlikely to call him back just to stop a promotion rival having one of his players, meaning that Wigan making an offer to make the move permanent this month looks the likeliest option.

Boss Warne said to the Star: “There are conversations, we are speaking to Wigan about the situation, I think it is something that will come to a head one way or another.

“His call back is on the 15th, next Saturday, so it will be definitive a few days before that I hope.

“I am aware that he is playing and playing well for them and they want to keep him and I am aware of the opposite side of that argument.

“I am hoping that both clubs can come to an arrangement sooner rather than later.”

Tilt arrived from the Millers in the January transfer window two months ago but an injury and the coronavirus pandemic hit his chances in South Yorkshire.

He spent the majority of last season on loan at the DW Stadium and after another injury curtailed his chances of breaking into Warne’s side this season, he rejoined the Latics in August.