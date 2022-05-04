Rotherham United boss Paul Warne issues transfer update on Freddie Ladapo

The club-record signing, who put a transfer request in during the January transfer window, is out of contract this summer, but the club have an option of another year.

There appears no way back for Ladapo at the Millers after he was left out of the final three games of the season, where Warne's side won seven points that took them to automatic promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo is expected to leave the club this summer.

They will now decide whether to activate that clause in hope of being able to command a fee for him or allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

If they do trigger the option they will have to be reasonably sure there is firm interest in Ladapo from a club willing to pay cash - something that did not happen in January - otherwise the striker will be tied to the club for another year.

"I am speaking to the chairman and his agent, hopefully by about this time next week we will be definitive on what we're doing and Freddie will be the first to know," Warne said.

Ladapo did not travel with the squad to Gillingham having been left out and boss Warne had not spoken to the 29-year-old as of Tuesday afternoon.

Despite this, Warne insists the relationship is cordial.

Asked whether he had spoken to Ladapo, Warne said to The Star: "Nope. I speak to loads of people so it is absolutely fine.

"I have got no issue with Freddie, I obviously know he wants away because he put in a transfer request. That is still the situation.

"Freddie thinks his football life is elsewhere and I've got no problem with that. I am not here to keep players against their will but with the chairman we have got to make a decision that's right for the football club and it is a decision we will come to and we will speak to him and his representatives next week.

"There is no ill-feeling with Freddie. His goals this season and in the last campaign were fundamental to our success.

"I didn't want it to end like this, if it is the case that we parted ways this summer. But we can't have people here who don't want to be here.