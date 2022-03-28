Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has had fingers crossed over international break

A number of Warne’s squad have been playing through pain in recent weeks and it was evident as results dipped.

Michael Smith has had a toe injury, Ollie Rathbone and Dan Barlaser also had knocks while Jamie Lindsay has had a shoulder problem.

The Millers did not play at the weekend due to international call-ups in their squad so have had an extended break.

Mahlon Romeo of Portsmouth is tackled by Dan Barlaser of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Portsmouth at New York Stadium on October 16th 2021 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

“We’ve had some issues that I haven’t been vocal about over recent weeks,” Warne said.

“Hopefully this time away will get everyone back to their best.

“Smudge’s toe is as black as anything. The injury has been there for weeks and it looks horrendous, like his toe is about to fall off

“Smudge doesn’t moan about it and never misses training because of it. He’s just prepared to do everything he can to help the team win. He’s as reliable up top as Richard Wood is at the back.

“Jamie will be back to his best in terms of his fitness, so will Dan, Ollie and Smudge.